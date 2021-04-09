Firefighters stage incredible tribute for young son of fallen NY firefighter

NANUET, Rockland County -- Firefighters in a suburban New York town staged a jaw-dropping birthday tribute for the young son of fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd.

They banded together and amassed 242 vehicles, including fire engines and ladders and pumpers, dump trucks and personal vehicles.

They then drove past the boy's home in Nanuet in an incredible 40-minute birthday drive-by.

Lloyd, a 15-year veteran volunteer firefighter, was killed in March while fighting a massive fire at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley, New York.

The volunteer with Columbian Fire Engine Co. No. 1 was the father of two boys: Darius, 5, and Logan.

Logan's 6th birthday was on Wednesday, the day after his father died.

The boy said he wanted a firetruck for his birthday.

So Lloyd's fellow firefighters organized the remarkable drive-by event.

Related topics:
new yorknursing homebuilding firefirefighter killedfirefighters
