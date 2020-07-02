4th of july

ABC7 presents the 8th annual Grand Park + The Music Center's 4th of July Block Party: Home Edition

The popular celebration will be taking place online this year instead of at Grand Park.
For the first time, the eighth annual Grand Park + The Music Center's 4th of July Block Party: Home Edition will air on ABC7.

The first hour of the highly popular celebration will air Saturday July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on ABC7. Viewers can also stream the first hour live on abc7.com and ABC7's Connected TV Apps.

The special will simulcast on L.A. County's public access Channel 36 and will continue with expanded programming streamed from 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Grand Park's and The Music Center's digital channels.

The event is hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Coleen Sullivan, who will be joined throughout the special by Eyewitness Newsmakers' host Adrienne Alpert, and community journalists' Sophie Flay, Ashley Mackey and Eric Resendiz.

For more details, visit Grand Park's website.
