Fireworks accident injures 12 during Lunar New Year celebration in Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least a dozen people were injured early Saturday after a fireworks display in Garden Grove sent shrapnel into a crowd celebrating the Lunar New Year, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.The accident at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and North Euclid Street was reported at 12:11 a.m., according to the OCFA.Two of the injured were sent to a trauma center and eight were hospitalized, fire officials said.The fireworks were professional grade and Santa Ana police were not investigating the accident, according to the department. However, the accident was being investigated by the OCFA.