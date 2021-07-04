Video shows massive blast as fireworks go off as they're being set up in Ocean City, Maryland

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch: Massive blast after fireworks detonate as they're being set up

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries, authorities said Sunday.

A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day's fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital, according to the news release.

Numerous videos of the explosion posted to social media showed the fireworks popping and crackling near a crowded beach.

A safe zone around the fireworks area prevented any beach or boardwalk patrons from being injured, the fire department said.

The city said in a news release Sunday afternoon announcing the fireworks show cancellations that the cause of the discharge was unknown.

"A perimeter around the fireworks site has been established and will remain in place until the safety inspections are complete, which could take several days," the news release said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionfireworks
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Boy, 11, abducted in Modesto area, CHP says
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Viral video sparks dueling protests over trans rights outside LA spa
Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for intestinal surgery
1.5 tons of illegal fireworks seized in Irwindale, 8 arrested
South LA man facing federal charges after fireworks explosion
1 killed, 2 others injured after car-to-car shooting on 60 Freeway
Show More
Dodgers' Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket at White House ceremony
4th of July weekend travel: 92K travelers passed through LAX on Friday
Oakland Zoo animals receive COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine holds up against Delta variant
Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts plea deal
More TOP STORIES News