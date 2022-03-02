Police Commission seeks report on LAPD bomb squad training deficiencies after disastrous explosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10890495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents of a South Los Angeles neighborhood are still picking up the pieces from the catastrophic fireworks explosion that occurred in June.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Police Commission voted Tuesday to have the Office of the Inspector General draft a comprehensive report on the LAPD's bomb squad training following a report that found problems with staffing, training and supervision during the detonation of a cache of illegal fireworks in South Los Angeles that caused a huge explosion, displacing numerous residents from their homes.The commission reviewed a report from the Inspector General into the June 30 detonation on East 27th Street near San Pedro Street, which sent 17 residents and first responders to hospitals, destroyed a bomb squad truck and damaged 22 residences, 13 businesses and 37 vehicles.In addition to the aforementioned problems, the report found that bomb squad personnel ignored the warnings of an expert team member who said the cache should be broken into smaller portions.The expert, identified as "Bomb Technician C,'' expressed concern about the amount of explosives "on several occasions'' before the detonation, according to the report conducted by the Office of the Inspector General of the Los Angeles Police Department."Based on my experience and everything, I said, 'Uh, this is too much to do one shot, we're gonna break them up, right?''' the technician reported saying to a colleague, according to the report.The technician believed that both the quantity and weight of the fireworks being placed into the department's "total containment vessel'' was too powerful for the vessel to control."This is too much material to (dispose of) in one TCV shot,'' he said, according to the report. The expert said his warnings were dismissed by both his colleagues and his supervisor."They basically told me that they had already done the calculations, that they were well under the net explosive weight that the TCV could handle,'' he told investigators.The report found that the LAPD Bomb Squad's standard operating procedure "does not address specific requirements for physically weighing explosive materials'' or any requirements or circumstances for when a disposal product should be taken to a designated safe area for detonation.It also found there was a "lack of active supervision'' at the scene and that one of the detectives "took a hands-off approach to his duties in an attempt to make his subordinates feel more comfortable.''