Police warn against use of illegal fireworks to ring in 2021

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says extra patrols will be out for the New Year's celebration, using high-tech gear to track the use of illegal fireworks.
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Southland law enforcement doesn't want to see New Years Eve being brought in to ring in the new year with illegal fireworks.

2020 has forced many to give up on any celebrations during the holidays. Local police are asking to keep things quiet for New Years Eve.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says, "We're going to seek everyone's voluntary compliance. We recognize that this is a year like no other, and people, their customs and their practices would want to draw them into large gatherings, it's not safe. Our hospital system is overwhelmed, people are dying by COVID in this county alone by 10 minutes on average. This is a serious pandemic that we need to ask people to stay home."

He says there will be extra patrols out on New Years Eve and New Years Day, using high-tech gear to track the use of illegal fireworks.

In Long Beach, the city of L.A., and Pasadena all fireworks are illegal.

With no Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, things have been quiet and the city intends to keep it this way.

"We will be staffing with extra police. There won't be the large multi-agency teams as in years past with the parade and football game. We're asking people not to use illegal fireworks because the fire danger is high and hospitals are running out of beds," says Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.

The stay-at-home order for our region has been extended for three more weeks and law enforcement recommends people don't do anything that will cause a visit from them.
