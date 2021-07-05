Society

WATCH LIVE: Fireworks illuminate Southern California sky as region celebrates Fourth of July

By ABC7.com staff
Fireworks illuminate Southern California sky as region celebrates Fourth of July

Fireworks illuminated the sky across Southern California as the region celebrated the Fourth of July, with loud bangs ringing through the night sky.

Although fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles, that didn't stop residents from putting on a show for their neighborhoods.

AIR7 HD captured footage of the countless and widespread bursts of lights and booms being set off.

