marines

1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed in Marines' 246-year history

U.S. Senate is expected to confirm Lieutenant General Michael Langley as the Marines' first Black four-star general.

The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm the Marines' first Black four-star general.

That's one of the branch's highest rankings.

Lieutenant General Michael Langley has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 35 years, CNN reported.

He is nominated to be the commander of the U.S. Africa Command, which oversees U.S. military presence in Africa.

The Senate Armed Services Committee held a confirmation hearing Thursday for Langley.

If the Senate confirms him, he would be the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssenateu.s. & worldmarines
MARINES
Fewer young Americans want to serve, and due to obesity fewer qualify
Marine veteran from OC among 2 American fighters missing in Ukraine
Navy suspends training flights after string of crashes
Marine killed in flight crash identified as son of former LA Dodger
TOP STORIES
Banner plane slams into ocean at Huntington Beach; pilot rescued
Riverside, San Bernardino counties reach 'high' COVID level
Strict curfew to kick off tonight after Knott's Berry Farm fights
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Security at Santee Alley increased after chaotic fight
Newsom takes jab at TX governor's stance on guns, abortion in new ad
McVay: LA Rams are starting over in quest for repeat crown
Show More
Attorney: LAPD not releasing report on deadly Trader Joe's shooting
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
Rosemead home-invasion victims held at gunpoint as robbers steal dog
Stanford doctor explains why people are getting hives post-COVID
Newsom signs new California law banning gun shows on state property
More TOP STORIES News