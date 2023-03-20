1st day of spring 2023: Dairy Queen among ice cream shops giving out free sweet treats

It's DQ free cone day for the first day of spring 2023. Dairy Queen, Rita's and more are giving out freebies to celebrate the weather warming up.

CHICAGO -- It's the first day of spring, and some popular ice cream shops are celebrating the warmer weather with sweet freebies.

Dairy Queen is offering a free, small ice cream cone at its locations Monday, CNN reported.

Ben and Jerry's is getting in on the action, too, but it will mark free cone day in two weeks, on April 3.

RELATED: Win free Lou Malnati's by telling Chicago pizza spot if you like 'innie' or 'outie' thin crust pie

Rita's said it's been giving away Italian ice on this day for more than 25 years.

It's offering one serving to every guest as a way of kicking off the season.