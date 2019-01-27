U.S. & WORLD

Florida Taco Bell evacuated after fisherman finds grenade, drives to restaurant before calling 911: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

A Taco Bell in Ocala, Florida, was temporarily evacuated Saturday after a magnet fisher found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before calling 911, according to local authorities. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. --
A Florida Taco Bell was temporarily evacuated after a man found a grenade and drove to the restaurant before alerting police.

The evacuation unfolded Saturday afternoon at the Taco Bell on E. Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, Florida, according to local authorities, who said the man found the grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha. He then placed it into his trunk and made the trip northwest to Taco Bell before calling 911, police said.


The Marion County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the scene and "removed the grenade without incident," Ocala police said. The bomb squad will dispose of the grenade, which was identified as an authentic World War II hand grenade.

The Taco Bell reopened shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported.

Authorities did not identify the fisher who found the grenade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taco bellu.s. & worldfloridabizarregrenadefishingbomb squad
U.S. & WORLD
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise 'Shallow' duet
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
UPDATE: Police in Virginia arrest suspect in Louisiana shooting that killed 5
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Rams to host send-off rally at stadium site in Inglewood
Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
2 killed, 4 others injured in Northridge crash
Victorville teacher accused of molesting 14-year-old students
Hawthorne murder: Family pleads for help catching slain father's killer
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off in SoCal
Alan Canter, owner of legendary Canter's Deli, dies at 82
Marina del Rey residents informed a week later about oil well blowout
Show More
Grand National Roadster Show features glittering custom cars of all types
San Bernardino attack: Enrique Marquez wants to withdraw guilty plea
Volunteers team up for beach cleanup, donate to Coast Guard members
Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research
Disturbing details emerge in Hesperia school molestation case
More News