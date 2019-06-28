Long Beach police seize 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

That's especially the case in Long Beach, where detectives recently seized about 5,000 pounds of fireworks.
Know what ILLEGAL fireworks will get you? A ride to our City Jail 💥=🚔 @LBPDDetectives arrested a suspect who thought about selling these in #LongBeach, appox. 5,000 lbs of illegal fireworks were seized. #LBPD pic.twitter.com/dn0mlLg6zo— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) June 28, 2019
The person suspected of trying to sell the fireworks is now under arrest.
Not only are fireworks illegal in Long Beach, but officers say they also pose a fire risk and can be harmful to veterans with PTSD and dogs.
Officials in Orange County are also spreading the same message ahead of the holiday. They're asking the public to use extra caution even when using the "Safe and Sane" variety.
Last year, the Orange County Fire Authority says they had 38 calls that required emergency room visits on the Fourth of July, related to fireworks. Officials want families to stick to pre-planned events.
