Long Beach police seize 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Fourth of July is just around the corner and lots of local police departments are cracking down on illegal fireworks.

That's especially the case in Long Beach, where detectives recently seized about 5,000 pounds of fireworks.


The person suspected of trying to sell the fireworks is now under arrest.

Not only are fireworks illegal in Long Beach, but officers say they also pose a fire risk and can be harmful to veterans with PTSD and dogs.

MORE: July 4th 2019 pet owner guide: Fireworks safety, picnic items to keep out of reach and more tips

EMBED More News Videos

Here are tips on how to keep your pet safe this 4th of July



Officials in Orange County are also spreading the same message ahead of the holiday. They're asking the public to use extra caution even when using the "Safe and Sane" variety.

RELATED: Orange County officials encourage fireworks safety this 4th of July

EMBED More News Videos

Blowing up a watermelon and mannequins, Orange County officials demonstrated just how dangerous illegal fireworks can be.



Last year, the Orange County Fire Authority says they had 38 calls that required emergency room visits on the Fourth of July, related to fireworks. Officials want families to stick to pre-planned events.

To find one near you, check out our list of July 4th events around Southern California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles county4th of july4th of july eventfire safetyfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News