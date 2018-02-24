PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida officer breaks down recounting Stoneman Douglas school shooting response

EMBED </>More Videos

For one Florida police sergeant, responding to the active-shooter call at Stoneman Douglas High school was personal. (CNN)

Danny Clemens
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. --
For one Florida police sergeant, responding to the active-shooter call at Stoneman Douglas High school was personal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Coral Springs Police Sergeant Jeff Heinrich was overcome with emotion as he recounted his response to a crisis unfolding while his wife and son were inside the school.

"My wife is the [Stoneman Douglas] assistant athletic director who works hand in hand with Chris Hixon, who lost his life. [Aaron] Feis was my son's football coach. So it comes on a different level for me," Heinrich said.

Heinrich was watering the school's baseball field when the gunfire rang out. When other officers arrived on the scene, he grabbed a spare vest and gun and sprang into action knowing that his loved ones could be in harm's way.

"By the grace of God, my wife and my son at opposite ends of the school - my son was out on a bathroom pass and my wife was in planning inside the girl's locker room - they both heard the fire alarm and decided to evacuate," Heinrich said as tears ran down his face.

Visibly distraught, he later left the podium and was comforted by fellow officers.

Heinrich's wife and son eventually both found each other and sheltered in place with 65 other students and teachers until they were evacuated by first responders.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingu.s. & worldfloridagun violenceschool shooting
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News