Flames damage massage parlor, other businesses at Anaheim strip mall

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A three-alarm fire tore through a massage parlor and other businesses at an Orange County strip mall Monday night.Flames appeared to be centered over the massage business in the 800 block of North Euclid Street, but were also affecting nearby storefronts, including an insurance office, travel agency and shipping business.The flames were shooting out of the roof of the shopping plaza and the roof appeared to be destroyed.There were no immediate reports of injuries.