Glendale apartment building fire prompts massive response from firefighters

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames engulfed an apartment building in Glendale on Thursday afternoon, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

The fire erupted at a multi-story structure in the 100 block of Carr Drive about 3 p.m.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the roof and on the ground while launching a search operation for people who were possibly trapped inside.

The cause of the incident was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
