school threat

Florida 5th grader arrested for making school shooting threat

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat

FORT MYERS, Florida -- A 10-year-old Florida fifth-grade student has been arrested after making a school threat, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators learned of the threats made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a social media post.

"This student's behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," the sheriff said.

An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday and opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Marceno said that making sure "our children are safe is paramount."

According to the sheriff, investigators learned of a threatening text message sent by the boy, who attended Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, which is near Fort Myers on Florida's Gulf Coast.

"We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn't hesitate one second...not one second, to investigate this threat," Marceno said.

He said the school threat enforcement team was notified and began analytical research on the threat. Detectives then interviewed the boy and developed probable cause for his arrest.

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

"Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It's not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he's experiencing real consequences," the sheriff said.

In a YouTube video, the sheriff's office showed a deputy walking the boy to a squad car. The Associated Press is not identifying the child because of his age.

Sheriff's officials did not say whether the boy remained in a juvenile facility or was released to his parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaschool threat
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL THREAT
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
'Vague' Snapchat threat prompts Rosemead High School to shut down
Police investigate possible threat at Montebello High School
Parents criticize response to shooting threat at Palmdale school
TOP STORIES
Speeding car slams into backyard of La Verne home; 1 dead
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Unvaccinated seniors at LA high school protest graduation exclusion
New outdoor watering restrictions to take effect in LA
Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents
70 missing children, some sex trafficked, rescued in west Texas
Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
Show More
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is gone again nearly 2 weeks after return
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Resident physicians vote to authorize strike at 3 LA County hospitals
New Compton city councilman to be sworn in after election overturned
More TOP STORIES News