Florida woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after she forgot toddler in hot car, police say

As temperatures rise, don't leave kids or pets in the car

MIAMI, Florida -- A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home first - the daycare wasn't open yet - and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

A Miami-Dade police report says Perez-Domingo called the child's mother and then drove her to the mother's house. The child had died by then.

Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver's license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.
