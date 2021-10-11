marijuana

Florida sheriff tries tricking drug smuggler with Facebook post to recover $2M of marijuana

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff is trying to use Facebook to catch a smuggler who may be missing $2 million of marijuana.

About 770 pounds of high-grade pot was found in a storage facility in Viera, Florida last week, CNN reported.

In a snarky Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office is now looking for the "rightful owner" to come forward.

RELATED: Watermelon shipment hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is urging them to contact his narcotics department.

He jokes they will get an "all expenses paid staycation."



To be clear, he's talking about jail, because 770 pounds is way more than the 20-gram dividing line between a misdemeanor and a felony in Florida.

ALSO SEE: $1M worth of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard, 'Black Mamba' seized by DEA in New York
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaillegal drugsmarijuanadrug bustu.s. & worlddrugs
MARIJUANA
2 men dead after fire at Canoga Park marijuana grow operation
3 burned in fire at Canoga Park marijuana grow operation
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
LA County dismissing nearly 60,000 cannabis convictions
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News