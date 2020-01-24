Florida inmate punches deputy multiple times in face: VIDEO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (KABC) -- An inmate attacked a sheriff's deputy in Florida, and the violent clash was all caught on camera.Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigators say Michler Gabriel refused to back away from a door as a deputy was opening it.That's when Gabriel repeatedly punched the deputy in the face.Another deputy helped restrain the 38-year-old inmate.Gabriel is now facing additional felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.The deputy had to be hospitalized for lacerations, swelling and bruising.