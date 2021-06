A close call was caught on camera as a 4-year-old Florida girl alerted her father to a kitchen fire.As if on cue, little Amelia Jermyn jumps into action to the sound of music she'd been dancing to from the Disney movie "Frozen."Her dad, who was in the bathroom brushing his teeth, runs out and sees the air fryer in flames.With no fire extinguisher to be found, he quickly grabbed the air fryer and threw it into the pool, then came back and put out the rest of the flames.He suffered some minor burns on his feet, but everyone is OK.