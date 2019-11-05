Florida man says pregnant wife saved his life during home invasion with AR-15

By ABC7.com staff
LITHIA, Fla. (KABC) -- A Florida man is grateful to his eight-months-pregnant wife after she shot and killed an intruder that invaded the family's home Wednesday.

Jeremy King told deputies two suspects entered his home near Tampa, Florida and began beating him when his wife used an AR-15 to shoot one of the suspects.

"Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it," King said. "(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."

Both suspects ran off after the shooting. The suspect who was shot was found dead in a ditch near the home, according to authorities. The second suspect remained outstanding.

Authorities said the firearm the woman used was in the home legally.

King was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahome invasionshootinggunspregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family calls for justice in triple fatal Long Beach crash
Borderline shooting: Victim's family reflects on anniversary
Heirloom survives 2 fires: Getty Fire, 1961 Bel Air Fire
Homeless housing proposal sparks outcry from some Chatsworth residents
Highland day care facility operator suspected of child cruelty
Election Day 2019: sales tax increase a hot issue
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Show More
Only STEAM preschool in Inglewood celebrates its 20th anniversary
Sherman Oaks hit-and-run: Man left for dead as dozens drive by
LAX to expand rideshare pickup lot amid complaints
SPONSORED: Woman behind Laundry of Love nominated for ABC7's 'Pay if Forward' contest
LeBron building housing for families at his hometown school
More TOP STORIES News