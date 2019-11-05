Florida man says pregnant wife saved his life during home invasion with AR-15

LITHIA, Fla. (KABC) -- A Florida man is grateful to his eight-months-pregnant wife after she shot and killed an intruder that invaded the family's home Wednesday.Jeremy King told deputies two suspects entered his home near Tampa, Florida and began beating him when his wife used an AR-15 to shoot one of the suspects."Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it," King said. "(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me."Both suspects ran off after the shooting. The suspect who was shot was found dead in a ditch near the home, according to authorities. The second suspect remained outstanding.Authorities said the firearm the woman used was in the home legally.King was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition.