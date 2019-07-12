Florida mom faces felony charge after daughter licks doctor's office equipment

A Florida woman appeared in court Friday for charges related to a prank that no one is laughing at.

Cori Ward, 30, was charged with a felony after recording her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a doctor's office and putting it back in the jar.

The local CNN affiliate that originally reported this story did not name the location where the incident happened because the doctor's office isn't accused of doing anything wrong.

Ward's bond was set at $2,500. Her attorney said he believed the charges against her were too harsh.

"It's a travesty and abusive that she was charged with the highest-level crime in Florida for essentially recording her kids," the attorney said.

Ward said she notified doctors right after it happened and said she didn't mean to put anyone in danger.

"I know what it's like to, you know, have to worry about your kids' health and stuff," said Ward, a mother of five. "I would never put somebody else's kid at risk."

Her attorney also said Ward threw out the tongue depressors shortly afterward. He said he'll speak with the state's attorney's office to give them all the information on the incident and what led up to Ward's arrest to try and get his client's charges dropped.

"I think she just wants to move on from it," he said.
