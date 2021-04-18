World War II-era plane crash-lands in ocean during Florida air show

EMBED <>More Videos

WWII-era dive bomber makes emergency landing at Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Florida -- A restored World War II dive bomber made an emergency landing at a beach in Florida.

The Air Force's Thunderbirds headlined the Cocoa Beach Air Show Saturday when the TBM Avenger's engine cut out.

The pilot was the only one on board.

He managed to bring the plane down without getting hurt.

The plane returned to flight just last year after an extensive rehab.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating why the engine malfunctioned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaplane accidentworld war iiemergency landingplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News