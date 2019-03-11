Florida woman accused of shooting boyfriend for snoring too loud

A woman in Florida is accused of trying to kill her boyfriend with a shotgun after an argument over his snoring.

By ABC7.com staff
Lorie Morin, 47, fired a shotgun, striking her boyfriend after arguing about his snoring.

Investigators said statements from the couple indicate the shooting was accidental, but neighbors are still shocked.

The boyfriend was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers said the couple was drinking prior to the argument but are still investigating.
