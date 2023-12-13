Coachella Valley child dies from flu-associated illness, Riverside County health officials say

Riverside County health officials announced the flu-related death of a child under five years old from the Coachella Valley.

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNS) -- Riverside County health officials Tuesday announced the flu-related death of a child under five years old from the Coachella Valley.

"The death of a child is a loss for the entire community," Riverside County public health officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said in a statement. "While such outcomes are uncommon, it reminds us that influenza is not to be taken lightly and we should take steps to protect everyone, especially the most vulnerable among us."

According to the county Department of Public Health, the unidentified child, who died earlier this month after testing positive for influenza A, did not have any known underlying health conditions.

No other details were provided, including the duration of the child's hospitalization and length of sickness before seeking treatment.

On Dec. 8, the county Department of Public Health reported that a 73- year-old man from the central county region, and a 79-year-old woman from the west end of the county, also had died in recent weeks due to respiratory ailments connected with the flu.

Health officials urged that everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the flu as vaccine rates for the flu and other respiratory illnesses have been down from previous years.

Children who experience fast breathing, trouble breathing, bluish lips or face, ribs pulling in with each breath, chest pain, severe muscle pain, dehydration, not interacting when awake, seizures, fever above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, fever or cough that improves but returns or worsens, or worsening of chronic health conditions were urged to obtain medical care right away, according to health officials.

Flu season runs from October to April. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "influenza-like illness" surveillance, published weekly, California is now among four states nationwide where flu activity is categorized as significant or severe.

Health officials also recommended residents take basic precautions to prevent infection and spread, including regular hand-washing, covering up coughs and sneezes, using disinfectants on commonly used surfaces and staying home when ill.