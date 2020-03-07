With all the talk about the coronavirus, it's easy to forget about the threat of the flu.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus has killed at least 136 children in the United States so far this flu season.
That's the second most pediatric deaths ever reported this far into the flu season. Only 2009 was higher.
The agency also says hospitalization rates for kids up to 4 years old are the highest on record for this point in the season.
Flu activity is still listed as "high" in 42 states, including California.
Flu killed 136 children this season in US, second most pediatric deaths reported: CDC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News