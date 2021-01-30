COVID vaccine: San Bernardino County to conduct 'super site' event at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on Tuesday

"The event will offer vaccines primarily to people aged 65 and older who live or work in San Bernardino County," according to a news release. "Other vaccine-eligible groups, namely frontline health care personnel and emergency services professionals who live or work in the county, will also be served."
Vaccine shots will be available to the first 3,500 people who make an appointment, officials said. Registration is set to begin on Monday morning.
"While we are unable to immediately accommodate everyone who would like to be vaccinated, establishing this large, centrally located site represents an important milestone in our battle against the coronavirus," county Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said in a statement. "We plan to announce additional vaccination sites throughout the county, including mobile vaccination teams, as soon as the state provides the County with sufficient doses."
WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths
Residents who receive a first dose at the Auto Club Speedway event will be able to immediately schedule an appointment for their second dose at a follow-up speedway event on March 2, officials said. The facility is located at 9300 Cherry Avenue.
The Ontario Convention Center is scheduled to open as a vaccination site on Feb. 4. Appointments for that location are expected to be made available next week.
Appointments open online at 9 a.m. Monday for Auto Club Speedway Vaccination event: https://t.co/IxXkEsg6Gp— SBCounty (@SBCounty) January 30, 2021
Eligible:
Seniors age 65 + who live or work in the county
Front-line healthcare workers who live or work in the county
Police & firefighters who live or work in the county
For a list of all vaccine providers in San Bernardino County and information about online registration for appointments, visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
The county's information hotline is also open at (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
WATCH: Are there side effects of the COVID vaccine? See our FAQ