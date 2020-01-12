Wrong-way crash in Fontana leaves innocent driver dead, DUI suspect critically injured

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent driver was struck and killed Friday evening in a Fontana crash involving a wrong-way driver suspected of DUI who was critically injured in the head-on collision, authorities said.According to Fontana police, the crash happened shortly before midnight near the intersection of Sierra and Baseline avenues.A witness stopped to render aid when he heard the crash."I saw the white car. It was smoking so I thought it was going to catch fire. My immediate response was 'I got to get this guy out before it either explodes or catches fire,'" Jonathan Camacho said.Camacho was able to cut one of the drivers out of their seat belt before first responders arrived.The driver of a gray Mercedes sedan was traveling north in southbound lanes on Sierra when the car slammed into a white Nissan Rogue, investigators said.Whether the driver of the SUV died at the scene or at a medical center was unclear.The DUI suspect was hospitalized in extremely critical condition, police said.The names of the victim and the suspect were not immediately disclosed.