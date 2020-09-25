Investigation underway in Fontana after fetus found by employees of local business

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police responded on Friday morning to reports of a fetus located in the area.Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sierra and Valley after employees of a local business called about the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.An investigation is currently underway and authorities say "all parties involved" are cooperating with detectives.Additional details about where the fetus was found and who left it there were not immediately available.