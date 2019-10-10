Fontana firefighters respond to 2nd alarm structure fire threatening multiple homes

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm structure fire in Fontana Thursday.
Flames from the structure spread to surrounding vegetation and the structure appeared to be a complete loss. Multiple homes were threatened.
The incident was on Palm Lane near Hawthorne Avenue. Heavy winds were hampering the progress of extinguishing the fire.
It was unknown if there were any injuries.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
