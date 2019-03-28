Fontana man, 18, arrested for allegedly killing own mother with rifle

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old Fontana man was arrested after allegedly killing his mother with a rifle and aiming the weapon at police officers Thursday, officials said.Fontana officers responded about 1:44 a.m. to report of a shooting in the 14700 block of Mountain High Drive.A 12-year-old girl had called 911 to say her family member had been shot inside a home.Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot and a man armed with a rifle, investigators said.Police say the suspect was armed with a scoped AR-15 style rifle and was hiding by the passenger side of a white pickup truck when officers arrived.He allegedly aimed the rifle at the officers and they opened fire once, missing him. He then surrendered.Inside the house, authorities found a 50-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was brought to a hospital and later pronounced dead.Police identified the suspect as Fabian Dusten Cardona, 18.They say he lived at the home and shot his mother. He then started knocking on the doors of neighbors' homes and fired at an empty van on the street. They say he then broke into a pickup truck to wait for the officers.Cardona was booked for homicide.