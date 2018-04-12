A 63-year-old Fontana man has been arrested after investigators allegedly found child pornography at his home.The Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Salvador Venegas, the agency said in a statement.According to the news release, investigators discovered electronic storage devices at the residence that contained images of child pornography.Venegas was later taken into custody and booked before being transported to the West Valley detention center in Rancho Cucamonga.Authorities urged anyone with information about the case or any unidentified victims to call the police task force at (909) 350-7740.