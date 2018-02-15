Fontana police have arrested a man previously convicted of a sex offense on suspicion of distributing child pornography.Detectives from the Fontana Police Department discovered that Abel Carlos, 30, had distributed child pornography over the internet, a police press release said. He was arrested Wednesday morning.Carlos was already on parole for failing to register as a sex offender on a prior conviction, police said.He was booked into the Fontana Police Department and later taken to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.Police continue to search his electronic devices.