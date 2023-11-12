Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Fontana are investigating an officer-involved shooting that unfolded Saturday evening.

Details are limited, but according to a Fontana Police sergeant, an officer was responding to a call near Del Norte Street and Baseline Avenue.

Shortly after, the officer put out a call for help and reported the shooting, the sergeant said. Police have not released any more details, including information regarding any injuries.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.