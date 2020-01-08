Children's photographer arrested on child porn charges, Fontana police say

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police arrested a man who was working part-time photographing children after detectives say they found him in possession of hundreds of child porn images.Officials say detectives discovered 42-year-old Kenneth Smith II was downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.Officers searched his home in the 7500 block of Sultana Avenue on Tuesday and say they found more than 600 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.He was arrested and booked for possession and distribution of child pornography.Detectives determined that Smith had been working part-time as a photographer taking images of children."Smith was in possession of many photographs of children in compromising situations," Fontana police said in a written statement.Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.Any parents or members of the public who may have concerns or who have information are asked to call Det. Moyer at (909)350-7168.