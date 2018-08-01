Fontana police hoping new surveillance footage leads to car vandalism suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a $25,000 reward for locating the suspects, who went from vehicle to vehicle spraying a solution investigators say was likely paint thinner on June 12. (KABC)

By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Fontana police are hoping that newly enhanced surveillance video will lead to the capture of two people who vandalized a car dealership at the Pacific Auto Center earlier this summer.

There is a $25,000 reward for locating the suspects, who went from vehicle to vehicle spraying a solution investigators say was likely paint thinner on June 12.

Dressed in jumpsuits, the suspects vandalized nearly 100 vehicles representing an estimated $4-5 million in inventory.

RELATED: VIDEO: Suspects spray acid-type substance on 91 cars at Fontana dealership

Fontana police have reviewed hours of surveillance video and interviewed past customers as well as disgruntled employees, but have reportedly exhausted all leads in the case.

"We haven't heard of any other incidents that have been like this in the area in years," Fontana Police Det. Jason Coillot said. "So there's no other previous suspects to look for."

Authorities have also ruled out possible ecoterrorism as a motive.

"The motive that I would believe is just someone wants to hurt the business," Coillot said. "They want to hurt them financially."

The suspects reportedly left the scene in a silver Toyota Prius.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerasurveillance videocarvandalismsuspect profileFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Suspects spray acid-type substance on 91 cars at IE dealership
Top Stories
Estranged husband, wife dead in Arcadia murder-suicide
LA begins licensing marijuana growers after long delay
Residents fight to keep trees on Hollywood street
Chatsworth businesses terrorized by area transients
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Immigrants at Victorville detention center sue over facility conditions
Silver Lake Trader Joe's scheduled to reopen Thursday
Van Nuys LAPD shooting: Lawsuit announced in innocent woman's killing
Show More
Beauty Bus gives compassion, hope to SoCal hospital patients
Montclair begins enforcement of banning cellphones while crossing streets
USC suspends CBS chief executive Les Moonves from board
Review: Software issues caused name omissions from LA County polling rosters
Simi Valley brush fire contained after burning 16 acres
More News