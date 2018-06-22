Fontana police investigate possible murder-suicide inside home

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Fontana police investigated a possible murder-suicide in a home early Friday morning.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities received a call about a welfare check for residents in a house in the 8000 block of San Remo Court.

Officers headed to the home, got a key and went inside. When officers entered the residence, they found a 35-year-old woman dead on the floor. She appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, authorities said.

When they went upstairs, they found a 34-year-old man who appeared to have died by suicide.

Authorities said there were no other suspects in the case. The man and woman appeared to be in a relationship.

Neighbors said the couple had moved into the home about two months ago.

The investigation is ongoing.
