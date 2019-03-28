Crime & Safety

Fontana police open fire on man armed with rifle after woman shot, killed

Police opened fire on a man armed with a rifle after a woman was shot and killed in Fontana, authorities said.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police opened fire on a man armed with a rifle after a woman was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Fontana, authorities said.

According to a Fontana Police Department spokesperson, officers responded about 1:44 a.m. to report of a shooting in the 14700 block of Mountain High Drive.

They arrived to find a woman who had been shot and a man armed with a rifle, investigators said. Police opened fire on the unidentified suspect but he was not hit. He was then taken into custody.

Whether the woman died at the scene or a hospital was unclear. Neither she nor the gunman were immediately identified.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
