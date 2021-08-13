Fontana police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting unarmed man in portable restroom

Police say they were responding to a call of a possible burglary, and that they found a person -- later identified as 28 year-old Daverion Kinnard -- inside a home.
According to investigators, Kinnard ran from the scene and was later found in a portable restroom.
That's when the officer saw a metal object in Kinnard's hand, authorities said. The officer opened fire, killing Kinnard.
The object in Kinnard's hand turned out to be a lighter.
The city of Fontana later agreed to pay $1 million to Kinnard's family in a settlement.
The shooting is still under investigation.