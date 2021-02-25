Several big rigs toppled over on Inland Empire freeways as strong winds whip across region

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong winds were sweeping across Southern California Thursday morning, spurring trouble for big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire.At least four big rigs were blown over in Fontana, about two overturned on the 15 Freeway and another two on the 210 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.Several other big rigs were seen parked on the side of the road apparently waiting for the winds to subside to make for better driving conditions.