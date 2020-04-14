Coronavirus

South LA church holds emergency food drive for struggling families

A church in South Los Angeles is among many community organizations holding emergency food drives to help those hit hard economically by the coronavirus pandemic.
By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many people are feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. One church is trying to bring hope and fresh food to families in need during the pandemic.

The emergency food distribution drive happened at the 88th Street Temple Church of God in Christ in South Los Angeles.

The church along with several community groups are serving residents who are in need of food within the Athens neighborhood. Many lined up for the walk-up drive well before the 11 a.m. start time.

Cerritos College also handed out food to struggling families. This one was handled as a drive-through service, with no parking allowed on campus.

Those driving may not exit their vehicles at any time. If you don't have a car there was a limited walk-up service available.

People here say these boxes of food are vital to the community.

"Many of them are children, who are not in school, are not getting meals. A lot of the children are being fed in school and because they're not in school they're missing those meals. And so, to first just to be able to supplement that a little bit, every little bit helps," said Pastor Anthony Williams.

"Trying to get the free food for my daughter," South Los Angeles resident Fatima Acosta said. "I have a two-year-old at home. So, I brought my dad over too so he can eat to help him out because right now he works Uber and I'm a housekeeper. So he's out of a job so I told him let's come get food so he can eat."

The church and other groups say they are committed to bringing resources to all residents in the South Los Angeles community and there will be another food drive event on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countysouth los angelescerritosfoodcoronaviruschurchfood drivefood bankcommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
UCI students developing app to trace path of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News