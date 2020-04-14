South LA church holds emergency food drive for struggling families

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many people are feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. One church is trying to bring hope and fresh food to families in need during the pandemic.The emergency food distribution drive happened at the 88th Street Temple Church of God in Christ in South Los Angeles.The church along with several community groups are serving residents who are in need of food within the Athens neighborhood. Many lined up for the walk-up drive well before the 11 a.m. start time.Cerritos College also handed out food to struggling families. This one was handled as a drive-through service, with no parking allowed on campus.Those driving may not exit their vehicles at any time. If you don't have a car there was a limited walk-up service available.People here say these boxes of food are vital to the community."Many of them are children, who are not in school, are not getting meals. A lot of the children are being fed in school and because they're not in school they're missing those meals. And so, to first just to be able to supplement that a little bit, every little bit helps," said Pastor Anthony Williams."Trying to get the free food for my daughter," South Los Angeles resident Fatima Acosta said. "I have a two-year-old at home. So, I brought my dad over too so he can eat to help him out because right now he works Uber and I'm a housekeeper. So he's out of a job so I told him let's come get food so he can eat."The church and other groups say they are committed to bringing resources to all residents in the South Los Angeles community and there will be another food drive event on Thursday.