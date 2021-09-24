Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper.

Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper.

Newport, Del -- Joey Thuet, a retired Delaware state trooper, says his customers are a blessing to his whole team.

He started Joey T's food truck about six months ago and business is booming. He figured with his time off, what better time to open up a food truck.


He sells breakfast food; sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches are his most popular item.
"Sometimes they tell me I'm making them gain weight, and I tell them don't blame us, don't blame Joey T's on your addiction," said Thuet.


Joey T's | Facebook
1401 East Newport Pike, Newport, Del.
