FOOD & DRINK

2 dead, dozens sickened after E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce in US, Canada

** FILE ** In this file photo from Aug. 16, 2007, a worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

LOS ANGELES --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce that has sickened at least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada.

Seventeen illnesses have been reported in 13 states, including three cases in California, the CDC said. So far, five people have been hospitalized in the U.S., and one has died.

The illnesses started between Nov. 15 and Dec. 8, 2017, according to the CDC.

In Canada, 41 cases have been reported, and one person has died.

Consumer Reports says people should stop eating romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak is identified and the tainted product is removed from store shelves.

Click here for more information about the E. coli outbreak.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foode. colirecallu.s. & worldconsumer reportsfood safetyhealth
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News