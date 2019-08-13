wendy's

2 million likes, 2 million nuggets: Wendy's to give away free spicy chicken nuggets to celebrate return

Wendy's official brought back spicy chicken nuggets to all locations Monday.

Now the chain is giving away two million nuggets for free!

The number is a tribute to the two million people who helped pushed the return of the item back to the menu.

RELATED: Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper

Back in June, Chicago native Chance the Rapper tweeted "Positive Affirmations for today...Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today".



The fast-food chain replied to Chance's tweet and promised to resume selling the nuggets if a tweet got "2 million likes".



Goal achieved.



So the chain is keeping good on its' word and making spicy nugget fans dreams come true.

There is one thing, in order to get the free nuggets you have to order through Doordash. Use the code "SPICY-NUGGS" when checking out.



The deal is good through August 18 or as long as supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessu.s. & worldchickenconsumerwendy's
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
WENDY'S
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, according to new study
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
Car plows through Wendy's after shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
What we know about CHP Riverside shooting suspect Aaron Luther
Retired Marine helps woman, 2 children get to safety during shootout
VIDEO: Dogs dumped over fence at Redlands Animal Shelter
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Runaway tire on 10 Fwy. in LA critically injures former news reporter
Conditions at Compton cemetery spark outrage
Show More
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
L.A. County Fair invests $200K in security upgrades
Latin rock band Maná makes history at Forum
Arcadia woman says apparent pimple near lip was skin cancer
Loved ones say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
More TOP STORIES News