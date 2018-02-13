3 New Businesses To Check Out In Los Feliz

All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave.
Photo: Vice C./Yelp
Specializing in breakfast and lunch fare, Californian eatery All Time recently moved into the former Twenty40 space. It will soon offer dinner service as well.
Diners can expect to find options like avocado toast with radish and urfa chili pepper, topped with a poached egg; a sandwich with prosciutto, burrata and aioli; and chilaquiles with green salsa, cotija cheese, pickled onions and a fried egg.
For drinks, look for coffee mainstays like cappuccino, chai tea, espresso, latte and mocha offerings.
Yelp users are excited about All Time, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on the site.
Yelper Christina K., who reviewed All Time on January 28th, wrote: "I am seriously loving everything about All Time! The man who took our order was so kind, the mugs they're serving in fit your hands so perfectly, and my vanilla latte was once again the most delicious thing I've ever experienced!"
Ruth Z. noted: "I was a fan of 2040, but when I walked into All Time, which has taken over the space, I could not believe how busy it was and how the energy seemed to be so much more 'intense.' This is not a criticism."
All Time is open daily from 7am-4pm.
Starbucks Reserve
2138 Hillhurst Ave.
Photo: Michael G./Yelp
Starbucks Reserve is part of a new direction that the Seattle-based coffee giant is taking. At the Reserve cafes, the spotlight is on seasonal, small-batch coffee blends with the kind of craft experience found in third-wave coffee spots.
Fans can still get frappucinos, mochas and lattes at the new Los Feliz establishment, while coffee aficionados can also enjoy small-batch reserve coffee flights, specialty cold brew, pour-overs and siphon-brewed coffee.
Yelp users are generally positive about Starbucks, which currently holds four stars out of 38 reviews on the site.
Yelper Brijesh A. noted: "The Starbucks Reserve stands apart from the regular stores. They serve small batch coffee drinks brewed by various techniques. The drinks on their menu aren't available at regular stores. The espresso concoctions rotate based on the coffee batch and the season."
And Wayne K., who reviewed Starbucks on December 28th, wrote: "It's pretty busy, but since it's so large, it seems less hectic than other Starbucks I've been to. Overall, this is a good Starbucks to hangout at with coffee you probably can't get at your regular Starbucks locations."
Starbucks is open daily from 5am-10pm.
Orchard Supply Hardware
4905 Hollywood Blvd.
Photo: Noemi M./Yelp
A new outpost of Orchard Supply Hardware recently moved into the neighborhood. It joins more than 80 stores from the San Jose-based hardware retailer across California, Oregon and Florida.
In addition to carrying hardware, gardening supplies, tools and more, Orchard Supply also provides a number of services, ranging from knife sharpening to pipe threading, the company writes on its website.
Yelp users are generally positive about Orchard Supply Hardware, which currently holds four stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Noemi M., who reviewed Orchard Supply Hardware on February 3rd, wrote: "This newest OSH is like the REI of hardware stores. And actually, there are a few items sold here that can be found at an REI. It's the new generation of hardware stores."
And Jeff H. wrote: "It is a beautiful addition to the neighborhood and filled with friendly people that are happy to help! It is easy to shop and very convenient. I couldn't be happier with it."
Orchard Supply Hardware is open Monday-Saturday from 7am-9pm, and Sunday from 8am-8pm.