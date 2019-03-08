3 new businesses to check out in Palms

Ortiz Kitchen On The Street
Venice And National boulevards
Photo: jimbo v./Yelp
Ortiz kitchen on the Street is a food truck.
This mobile restaurant serves up Mexican and French-inspired fare like crepes, sandwiches, tacos, quesadillas and wraps.
From the menu, try the ortiz omelet, made with bacon, pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, bell peppers, quinoa and spinach. The truck also has vegetarian options along with sweet offerings like Nutella and fruit crepes.
Ortiz kitchen on the Street currently holds five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelprt B. noted, "I am not a huge Mexican food fan, but I can eat their food everyday! Their beef torta is a killer, fresh, juicy, big and a decent price. Short ribs, chicken and steak tacos are all very flavorful!"
Yelper Johnny S. wrote, "I've eaten here at least four times in the past couple months when craving a late snack or dinner. It's great! Big portions, fresh tasting ingredients prepared on the spot, fair prices, and the guys who run the truck are very friendly."
Ortiz kitchen on the Street is open from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Sunday. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
The Bike Shop California
3770 Motor Ave.
Photo: The Bike Shop California/Yelp
The Bike Shop California is a bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot.
This store sells road bikes, mountain bikes, cargo bike, e-bikes and children's bikes for every budget, along with bike accessories. If you can't find what you are looking for, the staff can custom build a bike for you or repair the one you've got.
With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, The Bike Shop California has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Laura T. noted, "New bike shop go-to. My road bike is back on its swag, ready for triathlon season. Thank you !"
Ariella H. wrote, "Awesome bikes, awesome prices, awesome people. I went all over town looking for a bike shop that was fair and reasonable. Not only did I find that at The Bike Shop, but more importantly I found someone who actually cares about his customers and making them happy. "
The Bike Shop California is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
The Studio MDR Culver
9901 Washington Blvd., Suite 103
Photo: ruhee j./Yelp
The Studio MDR Culver is a gym and Pilates spot.
This local franchise has four locations around Los Angeles. Instructors put clients through the Lagree Method, a total-body program that combines elements of Pilates, cardio and weight training. Clients can drop in for a single class, buy multiple sessions or purchase a monthly membership.
The Studio MDR Culver currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Emma I., who reviewed The Studio MDR Culver on Feb. 2, wrote, "The new studio brings all the expertise and energy. There is no other workout, even among other Lagree studios, that delivers the same immediate results as MDR does. I would say it's magic if I didn't know firsthand how difficult the class can be!"
Yelper Candice T. wrote, "The Studio MDR is hands down one of the hardest and most effective workouts I have ever taken in my life. My body has shown significant changes after the first two classes. Each studio is super clean and instructors are very friendly and motivating."
The Studio MDR Culver is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
