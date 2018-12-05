3 new Italian spots in Los Angeles

Julie Goes Green
11140 Palms Blvd., Palms
Photo: julie w./Yelp
Julie Goes Green is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more.
The menu features pizza, pasta, soups, salad and dessert. There are gluten-free options for pizza crust and pasta. Look for the Julie's Favorite pizza, with homemade pesto sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomato, sauteed tempeh and vegan mozzarella.
With a five-star Yelp rating out 14 reviews, Julie Goes Green has been getting positive attention.
Michelle T., who reviewed it on Nov. 23, said, "Beautifully decorated, quaint communal space with amazing food. The pizzas are to die for, whether you are vegetarian or not. I am slowly transitioning to a vegetarian lifestyle and I brought my friend who is vegetarian. We both loved it! Great service, attentive employees and we even got a chance to meet the owner, Julie."
Yelper Sil S. wrote, "So excited that Julie's Pizza made a conversion to a plant-based pizza place. Food is delicious: fettuccine, pesto pasta, California sunshine pizza--all great! There're a lot of gluten-free options as well. Congratulations to Julie and great for us! A must-try place even if you're not vegan/vegetarian!"
Julie Goes Green is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Vito's Pizza
124 W. 4th St., Downtown
Photo: Henri V./Yelp
Vito's Pizza is an Italian spot, offering pizza and more. This restaurant is the third location of the Vito's Pizza family. Owner Vito Di Donato brought some of the original yeast from his family's New Jersey pizzeria to make the West Coast chain's signature thin crust East Coast-style pizza.
The menu offers pies like the Terra Firma with pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, black olives and bell peppers, and the Garibaldi with meatballs, jalapeno and tomatoes. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Vito's Pizza, which currently holds four stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelper Joshua G., who reviewed Vito's Pizza on Nov. 28, wrote, "Excellent New York pizza. ... I got the Senza Formaggio, the cheeseless vegan option, but I was also happy to see a customizable gluten-free option. Dietary restrictions can get in the way of good pizza, but not at Vito's."
Yelper Henri V. wrote, "Vito's makes some of the best East Coast-style pizza and pastas. ... The decor is reminiscent of an Italian restaurant, with ample seating up on the counter, tables and dark red booths with the marble top. It is very spacious and can accommodate groups of people."
Vito's Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Torelli Trattoria
7469 Melrose Ave., Melrose
Photo: PETER S./Yelp
Torelli Trattoria is a Tuscan wine bar and restaurant. Opened by mother-son duo, owner Andrea Francesco Torelli-Lesky and executive chef Gabriella Torelli respectively, the restaurant specializes in regional cuisine from their native Tuscany. It imports much of its food from Italy, according to the restaurant website.
On the menu, look for options like the Pollo Anatra al Limone with grilled chicken breast in a lemon-herb salsa served with sauteed zucchini and gorgonzola rice, and the Pappardelle ai Funghi di Porcini pasta with sauteed zucchini, garlic, parsley, butter and extra virgin olive oil. (See the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Torelli Trattoria, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Diana C., who was one of the first users to visit Torelli Trattoria on Nov. 21, wrote, "Cozy atmosphere and great service. Loved the different pastas, lasagna, calamari and caprese. Can't wait to come back and try everything else."
Yelper Zhendi Z. wrote, "Very cozy place. Love their cabonara. The sea bass is cooked wrapped in a paper, very tender and fresh. Great wine selection. Tiramisu and ice cream are awesome."
Torelli Trattoria is open from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 3-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)