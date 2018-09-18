FOOD & DRINK

3 new Los Angeles bakeries that will rock your world

Photo: 85°C Bakery Cafe /Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're interested in Los Angeles bakeries, consider dropping into one of these new spots. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of decadent desserts near you.

Pitchoun!


8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove
PHOTO: Pitchoun!/YELP

Pitchoun! is a French-inspired bakery serving up artisan breads and pastries, as well as made-to-order quiches and bistro-style sandwiches.

This newcomer -- with an additional outpost downtown -- comes courtesy of French baker Frederic Soulies and his wife, Fabienne, says the bakery on its website, and features specialties like ficelles (French bread loaves), almond croissants, macarons, lemon tarts with meringue and savory focaccia bread with bacon and egg. (You can view the full selection here.)

With a four-star Yelp rating, Pitchoun! is off to a positive start with locals.

Yelper George B., who reviewed the bakery on Sept. 14, wrote, "This is now one of my favorite places to come and spend an afternoon to satisfy my sweet tooth. They have coffee drinks, freshly baked cookies and sandwiches, macaroons and slices of cake. Unless you don't like sweets and desserts, you will probably find something you'll like here."

"This is such a beautiful place, right when I stepped inside I was welcomed with friendly smiles," shared Yelper Izamar P. "Don't get me started on the food -- everything that I got was very delicious and the food presentation was on point."

Pitchoun is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sugar Fix Cafe


9250 Reseda Blvd., Unit 10, Northridge
PHOTO: sugar fix cafe/YELP

Sugar Fix Cafe is a bakery and espresso spot specializing in boba drinks, organic teas and baked goods like croissants, red velvet cupcakes, Japanese cube toast and egg waffle cakes with ice cream and strawberries.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Sugar Fix Cafe has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Joey T., who reviewed it on Sept. 10, wrote, "One of my new favorite boba spots in the valley! They have a rad location with easy parking and a fun colorful aesthetic. The staff is really friendly, and they offer more than just drinks as there are baked goods for you to choose from too."

"New boba, pastry and espresso shop in the valley!" said Yelper Jessica N. "The visuals are on point here and the staff is super friendly."

Sugar Fix Cafe is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.

85C Bakery Cafe


14006 Riverside Drive, Suite 30, Sherman Oaks
PHOTO: 85C Bakery Cafe /YELP

85C Bakery Cafe is a patisserie/cake chain that recently opened a new location in LA's Westfield Fashion Square.

With over 1,000 locations across the world, customers can expect to find breads and diverse treats such as egg custard tarts and Japanese-style brioche, along with specialty cakes in flavors like black forest, mango creme brulee and deluxe strawberry. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelpers are still warming up to 85C Bakery Cafe, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 33 reviews on the site.

A K., who visited the bakery on Aug. 21, wrote, "Understaffed for the demand, but soon they may ramp up. They got the boba pearls just right for my frozen marble taro drink and the cakes were divine!"

And Yelper Yadira A. added, "This unique Taiwanese bakery has so many delicious treats, from coffee to iced tea, and very creative pastries! Spongy cakes taste just like Chinese cake."

85C Bakery Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Mendoki brings authentic yatai-style noodles to Costa Mesa
Buon appetito: Italian spot Tratto now open in Pacific Palisades
Koreatown gets a drive-through coffee shop: Full Service Coffee
Sick of LA's water? A water store has now opened in Huntington Beach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC pair accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
Authorities seize 4,500 pot plants at IE homes
Encino man indicted for threats to Boston Globe
Brush fire erupts in Simi Valley hillsides
VIDEO: Bear spotted roaming in Sylmar neighborhood
Man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls in South LA, Compton
3 arrested in allegedly fraudulent funeral fund scam in IE
LA City Council approves drafting ordinance to ban fur sales
Show More
CBS' Julie Chen leaves daytime's 'The Talk'
McDonald's workers to strike in Los Angeles and 9 other cities
Sean Penn: #MeToo movement divides men and women
Brush fire in Tujunga contained after threatening homes
Firefighters extinguish inferno at Sun Valley auto parts yard
More News