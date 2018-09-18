3 new Los Angeles bakeries that will rock your world

Pitchoun!
8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove
PHOTO: Pitchoun!/YELP
Pitchoun! is a French-inspired bakery serving up artisan breads and pastries, as well as made-to-order quiches and bistro-style sandwiches.
This newcomer -- with an additional outpost downtown -- comes courtesy of French baker Frederic Soulies and his wife, Fabienne, says the bakery on its website, and features specialties like ficelles (French bread loaves), almond croissants, macarons, lemon tarts with meringue and savory focaccia bread with bacon and egg. (You can view the full selection here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating, Pitchoun! is off to a positive start with locals.
Yelper George B., who reviewed the bakery on Sept. 14, wrote, "This is now one of my favorite places to come and spend an afternoon to satisfy my sweet tooth. They have coffee drinks, freshly baked cookies and sandwiches, macaroons and slices of cake. Unless you don't like sweets and desserts, you will probably find something you'll like here."
"This is such a beautiful place, right when I stepped inside I was welcomed with friendly smiles," shared Yelper Izamar P. "Don't get me started on the food -- everything that I got was very delicious and the food presentation was on point."
Pitchoun is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Sugar Fix Cafe
9250 Reseda Blvd., Unit 10, Northridge
PHOTO: sugar fix cafe/YELP
Sugar Fix Cafe is a bakery and espresso spot specializing in boba drinks, organic teas and baked goods like croissants, red velvet cupcakes, Japanese cube toast and egg waffle cakes with ice cream and strawberries.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Sugar Fix Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Joey T., who reviewed it on Sept. 10, wrote, "One of my new favorite boba spots in the valley! They have a rad location with easy parking and a fun colorful aesthetic. The staff is really friendly, and they offer more than just drinks as there are baked goods for you to choose from too."
"New boba, pastry and espresso shop in the valley!" said Yelper Jessica N. "The visuals are on point here and the staff is super friendly."
Sugar Fix Cafe is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
85C Bakery Cafe
14006 Riverside Drive, Suite 30, Sherman Oaks
PHOTO: 85C Bakery Cafe /YELP
85C Bakery Cafe is a patisserie/cake chain that recently opened a new location in LA's Westfield Fashion Square.
With over 1,000 locations across the world, customers can expect to find breads and diverse treats such as egg custard tarts and Japanese-style brioche, along with specialty cakes in flavors like black forest, mango creme brulee and deluxe strawberry. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to 85C Bakery Cafe, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 33 reviews on the site.
A K., who visited the bakery on Aug. 21, wrote, "Understaffed for the demand, but soon they may ramp up. They got the boba pearls just right for my frozen marble taro drink and the cakes were divine!"
And Yelper Yadira A. added, "This unique Taiwanese bakery has so many delicious treats, from coffee to iced tea, and very creative pastries! Spongy cakes taste just like Chinese cake."
85C Bakery Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.