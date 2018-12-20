3 new Los Angeles markets that will rock your world | Hoodline

Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports
4692 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock
Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports is an international grocery store.
The store offers UK and Irish goods, including teas, sweets, real Irish oatmeal, marmalade, sauces and more.
Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Cynthia S., who reviewed Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports on November 7, wrote, "What a great little shop, with all of the necessities any recent traveler to Europe might need! I got some Irish tea, some Irish biscuits, Guinness potato chips, sweets, crumpets, clotted cream and more."
Yelper Simzy C. wrote, "This place is great. Really well stocked and the owner is very friendly. Everything from Heinz Beans to Christmas puddings and sausages."
Kitty O'Shea's Irish Imports is open from noon-7 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Psychic Wines
2825 Bellevue Ave., Silver Lake
Photo: KIMBERLY H./Yelp
Another new addition, Psychic Wines is a wine shop with an inventory focused on "the world's visionary and creatively minded winemakers," according to its website. It offers a variety of natural and small-batch wines.
Psychic Wines is off to a strong start with five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Leisha B., who reviewed the shop on September 24, wrote, "Psychic Wines is bringing the neighborhood new and interesting wine types that you won't find at your local grocery. All price points and perspectives are welcome."
Kimberly H. noted, "An incredible variety of natural wines -- you won't leave empty handed. The owner and staff are super kind and helpful."
Psychic Wines is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
The Joint Eatery
13718 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
Photo: THE JOINT EATERY/Yelp
The Joint Eatery is a seafood market and restaurant.
The market features a cafe that serves hand-crafted coffee and tea drinks, a gourmet restaurant that serves lunch, dinner and weekend brunch and a seafood market with fresh fish.
With a five-star rating out of 79 reviews on Yelp, The Joint Eatery has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Evan L., who visited on December 6, wrote, "The fish market is incredible and reasonably priced for the quality. The beans used in all of their drinks are superb, the flavor profiles are well balanced and complex and the acidity has just the right amount of bite without tasting sour."
Eric H. noted, "The Joint is the pairing of specialty coffees and teas with delicious and amazingly fresh seafood. It's very modern and clean. Specialty coffees, liquor and dining are available on one side and the fish market on the other. This stuff is as fresh as it gets."
The Joint Eatery is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The seafood market is open daily from 11 p.m. to close.