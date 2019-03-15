3 new places to savor plant-based provisions in Los Angeles

Besties Vegan Paradise
4882 Fountain Ave., East Hollywood
Besties Vegan Paradise is a vegan market and convenience store.
The market offers popular vegan brands like Follow Your Heart, Beyond Meat, Field Roast and Tofurky, as well as products from local vegan companies such as croissants and muffins from Ridiculous Baking Co.
The new market's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Shannon R., who reviewed Besties on Feb. 17, wrote, "Cute little vegan market in the neighborhood! I was incredibly impressed with their refrigerated items! It's clear they're making an effort to partner with the best vegan companies in LA, making it a one stop shop for all my favorite goodies."
Ashlyn D. noted, "Expensive but they offer a variety of vegan, gluten-free foods and on-the-go snacks. Every Saturday they have pop up vendors that come and sell their food so there's unique flavors and options every week. Great concept and addition to the Silver Lake community."
Besties Vegan Paradise is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Thai Vegan III
17338 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades
Thai Vegan III is an all-vegan Thai spot.
The restaurant offers veggie spins on classic Thai dishes such astom yum soup, green curry and kung pao soy chicken. Check out the full menu here.
With a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the new eatery has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Nongau S., who reviewed Thai Vegan III on March 5, wrote, "The food is just incredible. The restaurant itself is cute, small and cozy... The orange chicken in the best, almost don't believe them it isn't a real chicken."
Talya S. enthused, "Love this place! The food is delicious. I got the green curry, steamed brown rice and a Thai iced tea. The curry is fantastic! I got my food pretty fast so that was nice. There are about four tables inside, so not a ton of seating but it's cozy and comfortable."
Thai Vegan III is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Fala Bar
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Fala Bar is a vegan New American spot specializing in falafel, located in the Westfield Century City Mall. It joins two other Southern California locations.
The fast-casual spot offers five falafel flavors: original, spicy, sweet potato, crunchy and kale. View the full menu here.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Fala Bar is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Albert T., who was one of the first users to visit Fala Bar on March 4, wrote, "The food is bomb and the people are nice and hilarious. ... This is definitely going to be the new vegan spot."
Annette M. noted, "Loved it. The falafel was flavorful, crunchy -- addictive. The hummus, tahini and spicy sauce were great too. A refreshing lunch."
Fala Bar is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
